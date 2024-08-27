Scott McTominay is set to leave Manchester United. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

A young player at Manchester United is set to depart the club.

Transfer deadline day will take place on Friday. Time is running out for Manchester United to finalise their business - what is happening in the rumour mill today?

One of the Red Devils’ most talented young players is set to move to Burnley on a permanent basis - meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has aired his concerns regarding the sale of another midfielder.

Hannibal set for permanent move to Burnley

Hannibal Mejbri is set to leave Manchester United to join Burnley on a permanent basis - the Tunisian international has completed his medical at Turf Moor and is now waiting on an official confirmation.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Hannibal Mejbri has completed medical at Burnley and he's expected to sign his contract today. Permanent move from Manchester United with sell-on clause included in the deal.”

Rio Ferdinand questions sale of Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay is on the precipice of a permanent move away from Old Trafford. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is not happy - he claims that the Red Devils ‘need’ players of the Scottish international’s ilk.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Ferdinand said: “I look at Scott McTominay, and not every player can be a star standout player or a franchise player. I always say this, to win the league you need the likes of a John O’Shea, a Wes Brown, Darren Fletcher, Chicharito, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from when we were at United.

“It’s a gamble, you don’t what you’re going to get with that next player, whereas with him you know what you’re getting. It’s on the tin, he turns up when he’s playing, might not always be an eight or nine out of ten, but he is a good seven and every now and then he will be an eight and get you a goal.”