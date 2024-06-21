AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United could ‘go big’ to snap up a highly-rated French wonderkid as they also register an interest in a Juventus player.

There are plenty of Manchester United players at Euro 2024 - Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Christian Eriksen have all made an impression so far. But what his happening back home with the summer transfer window well underway?

United may ‘go big’ in an effort to a sign a young French defender who has been compared to Arsenal’s William Saliba - they have also been linked with a move for a Juventus superstar.

Manchester United may ‘go big’ to sign Real Madrid target Leny Yoro

Manchester United are big admirers of 18-year-old French defender Leny Yoro and could mount a serious effort to bring him on board in the summer transfer window, according to a report from journalist Fabrizio Romano. He is also in the sights of Real Madrid - it is believed that Los Blancos would be the preferred destination of the LOSC Lille wonderkid.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Romano mused: “The player is waiting for Real Madrid, but other clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation. Many rumours on Manchester United – they appreciate, they like Leny Yoro, but at the moment, between Leny Yoro and United, there is still not something advanced on player side. The interest is true, so let’s see if Man United decide to go big on that one.”

Manchester United looking to sign Juventus and Italy ace Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa is believed to be in the sights of a handful of clubs in the Premier League - Manchester United are among them, as are Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United.