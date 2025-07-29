Manchester United make new defensive signing as talks rumble on for a centre-forward

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

1 minute ago
Manchester United have signed 16-year-old defender Harley Emsden-James from Southampton.

The teenage centre-back moves to Old Trafford with Southampton receiving compensation for his services.

Man United’s technical director Jason Wilcox, who previously worked at Southampton, was reportedly key in getting the deal done.

Emsden-James posted photos from his signing on social media and said: “Proud and grateful to sign for United. A dream come true and the start of an exciting new chapter. Can’t wait to get started.”

Teenage defender Harley Emsden-James has signed for Manchester United.placeholder image
Teenage defender Harley Emsden-James has signed for Manchester United. | Manchester United

He was unveiled at the club’s Jimmy Murphy Building, holding a Man United shirt.

The youngster already with the under-16s squad in Northern Ireland for the SuperCupNI - the same youth tournament where players like David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney, and Marcus Rashford once featured.

Emsden-James is expected to play mainly for the under-18s this season, now managed by Darren Fletcher.

Fletcher had avoided academy coaching while his sons, Jack and Tyler, were in the system, but both have now moved up.

It comes while Manchester United pursue a world-class striker to end the goal drought upfront, and according to reports, have narrowed down their shortlist to just two players.

