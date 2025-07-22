Manchester United snubbed by £16.7m defender who favoured struggling European club

One of Manchester United’s shortlisted signings has snubbed a move to Old Trafford - in favour of a move abroad.

AC Milan have agreed a deal in principle with Brighton to sign left-back Pervis Estupinan for an initial £15m, with £1.7m in add-ons.

According to TalkSport, Manchester United had held talks with the 27-year-old’s camp but were outpaced by the Italian side, who moved quickly to secure the Ecuadorian defender.

Brighton were open to offers after signing Belgian international Maxim De Cuyper from Club Brugge on a five-year deal, strengthening their depth on the left flank.

Estupinan, who has two years left on his contract, joined Brighton from Villarreal in 2022.

He has made 104 appearances across three seasons, including 30 in the Premier League last year, scoring once and registering one assist.

United, meanwhile, are already stacked at left-back, with Tyrell Malacia back from his loan at PSV.

They kick off pre-season on Saturday, July 26, with a friendly against Leeds in Stockholm.