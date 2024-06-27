Man Utd and Newcastle 'interested' in Chelsea starlet and 'identify' La Liga target

Manchester United are interested in Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo. | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United and Newcastle are both ‘interested’ in a young Chelsea ace, as the Red Devils also pursue a Barcelona star.

Manchester United stars have had a mixed time of it at Euro 2024. Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund have both made it through to the knockout rounds, as have Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes but Scott McTominay, along with the rest of the Scotland squad, will be going home. What is happening back home around Old Trafford?

The Red Devils are thought to be ‘interested’ in a move for a Chelsea youngster who is also in the sights of Newcastle United - meanwhile, they’re also looking at a Barcelona star. Can they land their man before the deadline?

Manchester United and Newcastle ‘interested’ in Chelsea youngster Yahya Idrissi

16-year-old Chelsea player Yahya Idrissi is in the sights of both Manchester United and Newcastle, according to a recent report from HITC. Chelsea are keen to hang on to the talented youngster and have initiated contract talks amid outside interest.

Under the new ownership of Jim Ratcliffe, United are looking to build for the future, rather than signing established superstars. As such, bringing Idrissi to the club would be a great stride towards achieving this goal. An attacking midfielder by trade, Idrissi can also feature as a shadow striker and on the left wing.

Manchester United ‘identify’ Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo as potential transfer target

United have ‘identified’ a new target in the summer transfer window - according to a report from CaughtOffside, they are interested in a move for Barcelona star Ronald Araujo.