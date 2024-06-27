Man Utd and Newcastle 'interested' in Chelsea starlet and 'identify' La Liga target
Manchester United stars have had a mixed time of it at Euro 2024. Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund have both made it through to the knockout rounds, as have Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes but Scott McTominay, along with the rest of the Scotland squad, will be going home. What is happening back home around Old Trafford?
The Red Devils are thought to be ‘interested’ in a move for a Chelsea youngster who is also in the sights of Newcastle United - meanwhile, they’re also looking at a Barcelona star. Can they land their man before the deadline?
Manchester United and Newcastle ‘interested’ in Chelsea youngster Yahya Idrissi
16-year-old Chelsea player Yahya Idrissi is in the sights of both Manchester United and Newcastle, according to a recent report from HITC. Chelsea are keen to hang on to the talented youngster and have initiated contract talks amid outside interest.
Under the new ownership of Jim Ratcliffe, United are looking to build for the future, rather than signing established superstars. As such, bringing Idrissi to the club would be a great stride towards achieving this goal. An attacking midfielder by trade, Idrissi can also feature as a shadow striker and on the left wing.
Manchester United ‘identify’ Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo as potential transfer target
United have ‘identified’ a new target in the summer transfer window - according to a report from CaughtOffside, they are interested in a move for Barcelona star Ronald Araujo.
Following the departure of Raphael Varane at the end of the previous season, the Red Devils are looking to bolster their defensive ranks - especially in the centre-half position. Despite this, Araujo is keen to remain at the Nou Camp and therefore, United could have a challenge on their hands when it comes to convincing him to make the jump to the Premier League.