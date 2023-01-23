Nottingham Forest will host Manchester United in the first of two EFL Cup semi-final legs. How to watch on TV

Manchester United have enjoyed a tremendous return to form in recent fixtures, with Marcus Rashford glistening up top. They did, however, suffer a 3-2 loss to Premier League front-runners Arsenal over the weekend but England’s Rashford still managed to get on the score sheet, netting what is now his ninth league goal this season.

The Red Devils will now take on Nottingham Forest, who have endured mixed success in their 2022/23 season, in the semi-final of the EFL Carabao Cup. United defeated Charlton Athletic 3-0 in their EFL quarter-final fixture while Forest held out for a 4-3 penalty win over fellow Premier League side Wolves.

Advertisement

Forest sit 13th in the League and their last loss came in the FA Cup third round against Blackpool, meanwhile United’s lack of points on Sunday meant they fell back to fourth place in the Premier League.

The two sides will now play two semi-finals with the first taking place at the City Ground the return leg taking place at Old Trafford next week.

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest and Manchester United’s EFL semi-final first leg...

Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson

Advertisement

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United?

Manchester United will travel to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday 25 January 2023 and kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT. Tickets for the match, which will take place at City Ground, have completely sold out for both home and away fans.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United?

Sky Sports will have all the coverage from this EFL semi-final and coverage of the fixture will begin at 7pm GMT. The match will be available on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football. Subscriptions for Sky Sport start at £46/month. The match will also be available to watch on NowTV which offer daily passes for Sky Sports costing £11.98/day.

Advertisement

Team news

Advertisement

The two sides have met on 106 occasions across all competitions in their history with United winning on 49 occasions and Forest taking the win on 33 occasions. They have played just once since 1999 and their latest fixture in December 2022 saw the Red Devils win 3-0. The last time Forest won was in a 1994 Premier League fixture.

Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot are two who could still miss this week’s fixture following their absence from the weekend’s loss to Arsenal. Martial was forced off at half-time in the Red Devils’ 2-1 over City and has since not been included in the squad since. Dalot has also missed three matches now due to a muscular injury but has allowed for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to come in and continue his good form at right-back.

Jadon Sancho is another who is set to miss out. the England winger has not played since October and there is little to suggest he will return any time soon. United will, however, enjoy the return of Casemiro who was forced to miss the battle against Arsenal as he served a one-match ban.