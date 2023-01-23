Newcastle travel to Southampton for the first leg of the EFL Carabao Cup this week. How to watch on UK TV

Southampton shocked fans just a couple of weeks ago as they stunned Manchester City to knock them out of the EFL Carabao Cup. Nathan Jones’ side currently lie bottom of the Premier League and it was believed they had little chance of succeeding over Pep Guardiola’s squad, but goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo ensured their EFL Cup journey progressed to the final four.

Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa over the weekend, but the Saints will be sure to use their home advantage when facing Newcastle United this week.

Newcastle are currently third in the Premier League following their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at the weekend. It is now only goal difference that separates them from Manchester United in fourth place, following their 3-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Magpies were shockingly knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the month but have since gone on to beat Leicester (EFL quarter-final) and Fulham (Premier League).

Jones and Eddie Howe will now meet twice to determine which team has reached the EFL Cup semi-final with the second leg coming next week at St James’ Park.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Newcastle in EFL Cup semi-final...

Southampton struggle against Aston Villa at the weekend

When is Southampton vs Newcastle?

The two sides will meet on Tuesday 24 January 2023 and kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT. St Mary’s Stadium will be hosting the first meeting. Tickets for Southampton fans are still available but supporters must have been registered in the system by midday on 11 January. Go to the Southampton website to find out more.

Those wishing to purchase tickets as a Newcastle fan must also have an account registered with the club. The Magpies were allocated 3,200 seats - 10% of St Mary’s capacity, as per Carabao cup regulations.

How to watch Southampton vs Newcastle

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports tomorrow evening. Coverage of the semi-final will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, and subcriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month. NowTV will also offer acces to the match and daily passes can be bought for £11.98/day.

Team news

The two sides have met 105 times across all competitions in their history. The Saints have won on 38 occasions while the Magpies have won 43 times. The last time they met was a 4-1 win for the Magpies in November 2022 and the last time Southampton beat Newcastle was in November 2020.

Five stars missed out for Southampton at the weekend and Juan Larios and Tino Livramento will continue to miss out once again this week. It remains to be seen whether Alex McCarthy, Theo Walcott and Armel Bella-Kotchap will be fit in time for the EFL fixture.

