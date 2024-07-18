Manchester United 'reject' £30m bid for Euro 2024 ace - Tottenham also interested

By Jimmy Johnson

18th Jul 2024, 4:19pm
Tottenham and Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.Tottenham and Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.
Tottenham and Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. | Manchester United via Getty Images
Manchester United are said to be attempting to fend off bidders for one of their homegrown midfielders.

The summer transfer window is always a tumultuous period for Manchester United and their fans. Being one of the biggest football clubs in the world, they are always linked with a plethora of talents - creating drama and speculation across the board. What is happening around Old Trafford today?

The Red Devils are thought to have rejected a bid from Fulham for one of their midfielders - and the Cottagers aren’t alone in the race for his signature, as Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the player. Can United hang on to him?

Manchester United turn down £30 million bid from Fulham for Scott McTominay

United’s Scott McTominay is a man in demand - recently, the Red Devils rejected a £30 million bid for the player from Fulham, according to a report from journalist Chris Wheeler on his official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Last season, McTominay scored seven goals and notched up a single assist over the course of 32 Premier League games. He also represented Scotland at Euro 2024, where he scored one goal in three games - despite his best efforts, the Tartan Army were eliminated in the group stage, after a 5-1 thumping at the hands of hosts Germany, a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, and a demoralising 1-0 loss to Hungary.

Tottenham also interested in McTominay

Fulham are not the only club who have been linked with a move for McTominay in the summer transfer window. Tottenham are also thought to be interested, according to The Sun.

For United to consider selling the Lancaster-born talent, they would require a fee of no less than £40 million. This is a much higher amount than they were asking for last summer, when he was valued at around £30 million. Nevertheless, United could sell him in the summer to help them balance the books - they have already confirmed the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and there could be plenty more to come, including big-money central defender Leny Yoro.

