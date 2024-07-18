Manchester United 'reject' £30m bid for Euro 2024 ace - Tottenham also interested
The summer transfer window is always a tumultuous period for Manchester United and their fans. Being one of the biggest football clubs in the world, they are always linked with a plethora of talents - creating drama and speculation across the board. What is happening around Old Trafford today?
The Red Devils are thought to have rejected a bid from Fulham for one of their midfielders - and the Cottagers aren’t alone in the race for his signature, as Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the player. Can United hang on to him?
Manchester United turn down £30 million bid from Fulham for Scott McTominay
United’s Scott McTominay is a man in demand - recently, the Red Devils rejected a £30 million bid for the player from Fulham, according to a report from journalist Chris Wheeler on his official X (formerly Twitter) page.
Last season, McTominay scored seven goals and notched up a single assist over the course of 32 Premier League games. He also represented Scotland at Euro 2024, where he scored one goal in three games - despite his best efforts, the Tartan Army were eliminated in the group stage, after a 5-1 thumping at the hands of hosts Germany, a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, and a demoralising 1-0 loss to Hungary.
Tottenham also interested in McTominay
Fulham are not the only club who have been linked with a move for McTominay in the summer transfer window. Tottenham are also thought to be interested, according to The Sun.
For United to consider selling the Lancaster-born talent, they would require a fee of no less than £40 million. This is a much higher amount than they were asking for last summer, when he was valued at around £30 million. Nevertheless, United could sell him in the summer to help them balance the books - they have already confirmed the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and there could be plenty more to come, including big-money central defender Leny Yoro.