Matija Sarkic: Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper dies on international duty
The 26-year-old joined Millwall last summer after leaving Wolves, and had also played for Shrewsbury, Birmingham City and Stoke. The Grimsby-born player would have turned 27 next month.
He had been away on international duty and started in goal for Montenegro’s 2-0 defeat to Belgium last week. Sarkic was named man of the match after making an impressive nine saves.
Having played for his country he had been staying in the costal town of Budva and reportedly fell ill at an apartment. Friends called for an ambulance but he died around 6.30am local time.
Millwall confirmed the death on Saturday (15 June) morning, writing on social media: “Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26.” The club has also changed its profile picture and cover photo to black following the announcement.
In a tribute to Sarkic, Millwall Supporters Club wrote: “What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26.
“Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion.”
The death of goalkeeper Sakic comes less than a year after Millwall’s beloved chairman John Berylson died in a car accident aged 70.
