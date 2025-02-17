Michael Wimmer is the new Motherwell manager. | Getty Images

Motherwell have named German boss Michael Wimmer as their new manager, the club confirmed.

After reviewing what chairman Kyrk Macmillan revealed were “hundreds of applications from managers across the world”, the Scottish Premiership side has settled on Wimmer, who has spent the majority of his career in German football.

The 44-year-old most recently managed Austria Vienna in his first permanent managerial role in senior football, where he spent six months in charge from January 2023.

Wimmer, who brings with him long-time assistant Ahmet Koc, guided the Austrian Bundesliga side to a fifth-placed finish last season.

“I’m ecstatic to be joining this football club,” said Wimmer. “This is a hugely exciting club whose core values align with mine. Speaking to the board was insightful and it was interesting to hear their vision.

“It’s not a club standing still and I feel Ahmet and I can really help the football club move forward. We’re at a crucial segment of the season, with opportunities all around us.

“There will be no settling-in period. We will commit 100 per cent of our efforts to producing an exciting football team that can achieve targets.

“I can’t wait to meet the supporters. The passion and enthusiasm are admirable and it will be a huge contributing factor in our success going forward.”

Wimmer’s appointment comes after former gaffer Stuart Kettlewell left his post at the end of last month, citing abuse from fans towards his wife and child during a run of poor results. Motherwell are currently eighth in the league, and have lost their last four consecutive matches.