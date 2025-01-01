Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has been discharged from hospital after his horrific car crash last month.

As previously reported, Antonio was rushed to hospital in December after crashing his Ferrari in Theydon Bois, Essex. The West Ham forward, 34, was in a “serious” condition and was almost immediately put in for surgery.

Speaking to the Sun at the time, a source said that “everyone at the club is very worried,” about the Jamaican’s condition. Now, it has been confirmed that he has been discharged from hospital - almost a month after the incident.

Antonio is West Ham’s all-time Premier League top goalscorer, with 68 goals in 268 appearances. The club, managed by Julen Lopetegui, is currently 13th in the league following a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

In a social media post, Antonio said: “Every year around this time, I’m asked what I’m grateful for, and every year I’ve struggled to find the right words. But this year, I know exactly what I’m grateful for - being alive.”

A club statement said: “West Ham United will donate close to £60,000 to the NHS and Air Ambulances UK charities following an auction of match-worn items from their recent Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“The auction, which took place following Michail Antonio’s road traffic accident, will see the proceeds equally split between the NHS and Air Ambulances UK Charity, the national charity supporting the lifesaving work of the UK’s Air Ambulance charities.”

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen added: “We are all grateful for the care that both the NHS and Air Ambulances UK have given to Michail during a challenging time for him and his family, and for what they continue to do every single day for people around the country.

“Pulling together during difficult times is what being a part of West Ham United is all about and on behalf of the team, I want to thank everyone for helping us to raise an incredible amount of money for two great causes.”

How long will Antonio be injured for?

It’s naturally expected that Antonio has a long road to recovery, and an injury like this could well mean that his best footballing days are now firmly behind him. But in the same breath, he’s a huge part of West Ham’s recent success and a player who is adored by fans and manager alike.

Lopetegui will be glad to have him back, when the time comes - but he’ll likely be waiting quite some time before that can happen.

According to initial reports, Antonio will not return to West Ham’s matchday squad until next season at the earliest; if there are complications in his recovery, it’s entirely possible that he won’t be back on the pitch until 2026.