Middlesbrough are closing in on the loan signing of Newcastle United defender Matt Targett, according to reports.

Boro moved for Targett after failing to land Columbus Crew’s Max Arfsten, with the MLS side rejecting approaches earlier in the summer. That deal could be revisited in January, but for now Targett fills a key gap in Rob Edwards’ squad.

The 28-year-old brings proven Premier League experience, having made more than 150 top-flight appearances across spells with Southampton, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Comfortable at left-back or wing-back, he gives Boro a natural option in a position where they are currently short.

Targett has slipped down the pecking order at Newcastle, playing just 19 minutes of league football last season. He was left out of Eddie Howe’s squad for the opener at Aston Villa, with Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn all ahead of him in the left-back rotation.

For Boro, the move couldn’t come at a better time - Alex Bangura remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Neto Borges is seen primarily as a central defender.

Winger Sammy Silvera has been filling in at wing-back but Targett’s arrival would give Edwards a specialist in the role.

Signed by Newcastle in 2022 for £15m after an impressive loan, Targett has played 38 league games for the Magpies and featured regularly in pre-season, meaning he arrives match fit.

Edwards recently admitted Boro were short in “two areas” - left wing-back and striker. Securing Targett solves one, with the focus now shifting to adding a forward in the final stretch of the transfer window.