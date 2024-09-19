Martin Odegaard could spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines | Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has given an update on Martin Odegaard’s injury status.

Premier League action will resume this weekend with West Ham United vs Chelsea after we enjoyed a string of Champions League fixtures in midweek - but before then, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around England’s top division today.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has given an update into the condition of team captain Martin Odegaard - meanwhile, Newcastle United have been linked with a top midfielder who currently plays in the Serie A.

Mikel Arteta is bearer of bad news with Martin Odegaard injury update

It’s bad news for Arsenal fans this weekend, who have seen their team’s midfield ravaged by injuries in recent weeks. The injuries are showing no signs of subsiding - Martin Odegaard is for a spell out of action, after scans revealed ‘significant’ damage to the Norwegian international’s ankle.

Speaking in a press conference, Arteta said: “The scan showed some damage around the ligaments in the ankle so we are going to miss him. It’s something quite significant so we are going to lose him for a while. Hopefully not months.”

Newcastle United ‘targeting’ Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Newcastle United are among the clubs who are linked with a move for Atalanta midfield star Ederson, according to a report from TNT Sports Brazil. They have a retroactive interest in the player, having been linked with him as far back as January, but their interest in the player persists.

They are far from the only big club in the race, however. Teams such as Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus are also thought to be interested - as things stand, it remains to be seen which of them will get their hands on the Brazilian. So far this season, Ederson has made five appearances in all competitions for La Dea, notching up a single assist along the way.