Declan Rice could earn first Gunners call up as they face former Premier League star in Washington DC

Mikel Arteta and former England icon Wayne Rooney will come face-to-face when Arsenal play the Major League Soccer All-Stars squad in what will be a pre-season friendly this week. The two teams have already met in a Skills Challenge which took place in front of a sold-out crowd at the Audi Field in Washington DC and another full audience is expected for the match.

The Skills Challenge saw the two sides compete in a shooting challenge, a touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and a crossbar challenge with Arsenal eventually prevailing to secure the competition win.

While Arsenal look to welcome their latest signings to the squad, with Kai Havertz and Declan Rice sure to make the starting line-up, the MLS All-Stars will have some recognisable names of their own to take to the field.

Here is all you need to know as the MLS All-Stars face Arsenal for a pre-season friendly...

When is MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal?

The fixture will take place on Thursday 20 July with kick-off set for 1am BST and the match will be played at the Audi Field in Washington DC.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz join their new teammates in Arsenal tour to Washington DC

How to watch MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal?

The pre-season friendly will be available to watch on Apple TV via their MLS Season Pass service. The subscription costs from £6.99/month although the first seven days are a free trial, allowing for new subscribers to watch the Gunners’ match for free.

Who features in MLS -All Stars squad?

28 players have featured in Rooney’s squad with some chosen by the former England star and others by the MLS commissioner Don Garber, however there is no space for Inter Miami’s latest signing, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

There is, however, space for the former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke and Riqui Puig as well as Argentina’s Thiago Almada who became the first active MLS player to win the World Cup back in December.

Here is the full squad:

Voted in: Denis Bouanga, Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Luciano Acosta, Thiago Almada, Aidan Morris, Hany Mukhtar, Alvaro Barreal, Jon Gallagher, Matt Miazga, Walker Zimmerman, Roman Burki

Denis Bouanga, Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Luciano Acosta, Thiago Almada, Aidan Morris, Hany Mukhtar, Alvaro Barreal, Jon Gallagher, Matt Miazga, Walker Zimmerman, Roman Burki Coach’s pick: Christian Benteke, Cristian Espinoza, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Carles Gil, Hector Herrera, Jose Martinez, Riqui Puig, Lucas Zelarayan, Jakob Glesnes, Ryan Hollingshead, Tim Parker, John Tolkin, Tyler Miller, Djordje Petrovic

Christian Benteke, Cristian Espinoza, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Carles Gil, Hector Herrera, Jose Martinez, Riqui Puig, Lucas Zelarayan, Jakob Glesnes, Ryan Hollingshead, Tim Parker, John Tolkin, Tyler Miller, Djordje Petrovic Commissioner’s picks: Kei Kamara, Mathieu Choiniere

Who is in Arsenal’s travelling squad?

Emile Smith-Rowe and Thomas Partey were not part of the initial squad to make the flight state-side but Arteta is expecting both men to join up with the team later in the week.

Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard have both travelled back from Germany with injuries although it is currently unknown how serious their injuries are. They have, however, both made the squad and join Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Martinelli, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mohamed Elneny as they look to build up their fitness.

However, the biggest name which will feature on Arsenal’s team sheet will be their latest signing, Declan Rice. The England midfielder has become the most expensive English player in the Premier League, signing with the Gunners for £105 million and could make his debut in an Arsenal shirt against the MLS.