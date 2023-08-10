Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Clarkson calls out shoplifting at Diddly Squat Farm with video
Need an NHS operation? Grab a train or bus to skip the long wait times
Gatwick strikes to run over August Bank Holiday weekend
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Rapper Lil Tay dies aged 15 along with brother
Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Netherlands forward pleased to see 'big mouth' USA head home from the FIFA World Cup

Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn was speaking ahead of the FIFA World Cup quarter final game vs Spain.

By Graham Falk
2 minutes ago

Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn admits that she was delighted to see Megan Rapinoe and the USA head home from the FIFA World Cup, admitting she felt they had "a really big mouth".

The United States made a shocking last 16 exit from the tournament last week after losing on penalties to Sweden with the defeat cementing the four time champions worst ever World Cup performance - but the Juventus forward has little sympathy.

"The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking, yes! Bye! From the start of this tournament they already had a really big mouth" said Beerynsteyn.

"They were talking already about the final and stuff. I was just thinking, 'you first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking'. I am not being rude in that way. I mean, I still have a lot of respect for them, but now they are out of the tournament.

"For them, it's a thing that they have to take with them in the future - don't start to talk about something that's far away. I hope that they will learn from that".

The United States and Netherlands clashed earlier in the tournament as the team fought out a 1-1 draw in the group stages, however, it was the Dutch who top the group after Vlatko Andonovski's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal, which saw the USWNT pitted against Sweden in the last 16.

Andries Jonker's side had no such issues progressing to the quarter final stage, however, dispatching South Africa by two goals to nil with Beerynsteyn grabbing the clinching second goal. They face Spain at 2am BST on Friday 11 August.

Related topics:NetherlandsUSAWomen's World Cup 2023Womens Football