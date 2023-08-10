Netherlands forward pleased to see 'big mouth' USA head home from the FIFA World Cup

Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn admits that she was delighted to see Megan Rapinoe and the USA head home from the FIFA World Cup, admitting she felt they had "a really big mouth".

The United States made a shocking last 16 exit from the tournament last week after losing on penalties to Sweden with the defeat cementing the four time champions worst ever World Cup performance - but the Juventus forward has little sympathy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking, yes! Bye! From the start of this tournament they already had a really big mouth" said Beerynsteyn.

"They were talking already about the final and stuff. I was just thinking, 'you first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking'. I am not being rude in that way. I mean, I still have a lot of respect for them, but now they are out of the tournament.

"For them, it's a thing that they have to take with them in the future - don't start to talk about something that's far away. I hope that they will learn from that".

The United States and Netherlands clashed earlier in the tournament as the team fought out a 1-1 draw in the group stages, however, it was the Dutch who top the group after Vlatko Andonovski's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal, which saw the USWNT pitted against Sweden in the last 16.