Gerhard Struber has been appointed as Bristol City’s new head coach.

The 48-year-old Austrian, who had 11 months in charge at Barnsley during the 2019-20 season, has signed a three-year deal and will link up with the players when they return for pre-season training next week.

Struber told the club’s official website: “I am very excited for the job here with great fans and a great team. I’m looking forward to a new task.

“The style of play here fits completely, especially developing young players.

“This is a very interesting group, and I think they did a great job last season and were very successful. Right now is the time to build and do everything we can to take us to the next level.”

Struber, who lost his job at Cologne in May despite guiding the second-tier club to the brink of promotion to the Bundesliga, replaces Liam Manning following his departure for Norwich earlier this month after a sixth-placed finish and a 6-0 aggregate play-off semi-final defeat by Sheffield United.

Prior to his stint in Cologne, Struber spent time in the Red Bull family, managing both NY Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg. He does also have experience with English football, having managed Barnsley during the 2019/20 season.