Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Newcastle defender Lewis Hall has admitted he is finding it hard to accept his season is over due to a broken bone in his foot.

Hall sustained the injury in his side’s Premier League defeat by Liverpool at the end of last month and is set to undergo surgery.

The 20-year-old has established himself as the Magpies’ first-choice left-back this season after his loan move from Chelsea was made permanent in a summer deal which could rise to £35m including add-ons.

Hall told Newcastle’s official website: “It’s quite hard to accept at the minute, but I’m still young and there are many opportunities ahead, I’m very confident in that.

“I haven’t had it before in my career, but watching us train every day and watching the team play is something that I’m really not looking forward to, but I’ve got so much faith in the boys to get us over the line and do what we need to do.”

Hall, who will miss the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16, has made 27 Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season, including 24 starts. He also made his senior England debut as a substitute in the 3-0 Nations League win against Greece in November.

England’s new head coach Thomas Tuchel will name his first squad next week for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers at Wembley against Albania and Latvia.

Hall added: “It’s gutting, especially with the games coming up. There’s so much to play for until the end of the season and I was looking forward to them so much, so it’s devastating, not just for me but being able to help the team. I feel like my season’s gone well and it’s come at probably the worst time.

“I would want to continue playing but we had to look at my career and agree on what was best. If I was to play through the pain, things could have got worse which would have a negative impact on my career long-term.”