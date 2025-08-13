Newcastle are preparing a bid for a Premier League midfielder who has been left behind by his club - despite being an academy product.

According to TalkSport, Villa are open to selling the academy graduate as they are under pressure to meet UEFA Financial Fair Play rules.

Ramsey, who joined the club at the age of six, has struggled for consistent minutes despite making 29 league appearances last season, completing 90 minutes only twice.

He ended the campaign with four goals and seven assists in all competitions. With two years left on his deal and contract talks stalled, Villa face a decision.

Villa legend and TalkSport presenter Gabby Agbonlahor believed it would be a shame to lose him, now is the perfect time for the club to sell.

He said: “What can you do as a club when the talks are that they've offered three contracts, he's turned them down, and his contract expires in June 2027? That's two years left.

“If you don't sell now and this carries on into January, 18 months left, what sort of offer are you going to get?

“So Aston Villa are probably looking at it and saying, listen, if he's not going to sign a new contract on the terms that we have given him, then we need to sell now and make some money.

“I don't look at him as a natural goal scorer, but I think he will be missed. One of our own, local lad.

“The way he can carry that ball and create chances for others as well, he'll be a big miss and a great signing for Newcastle.”

Ramsey could line up against his former club as early as Saturday, when Newcastle travel to Villa Park for the Premier League opener.

If the deal goes through, he would be the Magpies’ fourth summer signing after Malick Thiaw, Anthony Elanga, and Aaron Ramsdale.