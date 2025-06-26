An injured Newcastle United star has thanked his teammates for sticking by him while he recovers from injury.

It had been a breakout season for Lewis Hall, with the 20-year-old defender making 34 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions, right up until he was sidelined through injury in February.

Hall required surgery on his foot, missing the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and not making a single appearance since. The £35m signing has been working hard on rehabilitation and is determined to be back on the pitch before long.

He has also thanked his teammates for their support, and singled out two particular players who have kept in regular contact with him.

Hall said: “It makes me want to come back and sort of prove a point again, and show everyone what I can bring back to the team. I want to show people what I was doing before I was injured and, if anything, come back a better, stronger player for it.

“A lot of the lads have tried to make me feel as part of the team as possible. I’ll use Jam [Lascelles] as an example of that. Jam has been every day, even though he’s back training, asking me how I am, him and Sven [Botman]. Those two in particular have been keeping in contact every day, asking how I’m feeling and showing interest in what I’m doing.

“Little things like that go a long way.”