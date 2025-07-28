Newcastle United set sights on new goalkeeper target after missing out on James Trafford
According to reports from the Athletic, the Magpies have opened talks to sign Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, with a loan move and option to buy on the table.
No deal has been agreed yet, but negotiations are ongoing. Southampton are open to multiple scenarios - a straight sale, a loan with a significant fee, or keeping Ramsdale for another season.
Newcastle are exploring options after missing out on James Trafford, who is set to rejoin Manchester City instead.
The Athletic reported that Trafford will return to Man City in a £27m deal, with a five-year contract plus an optional sixth year. Newcastle had chased Trafford since last summer and nearly secured him in May, before Man City changed their plans.
Ramsdale, 27, joined Southampton from Arsenal for £25m last summer and is under contract until 2029.
He played 32 times last season, keeping three clean sheets as Southampton finished bottom of the Premier League.
Ransdale previously played every minute of Arsenal’s 2022–23 league campaign as they finished second to Man City, before losing his starting role the following year to David Raya.
Ramsdale also has history with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe - the pair worked together at Bournemouth between 2017 and 2020.
