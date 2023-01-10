After a shock exit from the FA Cup, Newcastle will now take on Leicester in the quarter-final of the EFL Carabao Cup

The Magpies have, however, been enjoying a phenomenal first full season under Eddie Howe and are currently sitting third in the Premier League, picking up 35 points in their opening 18 games. Howe’s side have lost just two games in all competitions this season, with both coming away from home, and Newcastle defeated Tranmere Rovers, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth to reach this stage of the EFL cup.

Meanwhile, Leicester endured a poor start to the season before winning three games ahead of the World Cup break. Unfortunately, they have since returned to their previous poor form and in their three league games since the break, the Foxes have been beaten each time.

Brendan Rodgers’ side has defeated Stockport County, Newport County and MK Dons to reach this quarter-final and will hope to overturn their bad luck when they face the Magpies this evening.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Leicester...

When is Newcastle vs Leicester?

The two sides will meet later today, Tuesday 10 January 2023, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT. Newcastle’s St James’ Park will host the fixture. According to the Newcastle website, tickets for the match have sold out with only a limited number of hospitality spaces remaining. Similarly, there are no tickets available for Leicester fans but travel arrangements can be found on the club’s website.

Miguel Almiron scores for Newcastle against Leicester on Boxing Day

How to watch Newcastle vs Leicester?

The game will be avalable to watch live on Sky Sports. Customers who currently don’t have a subscription can sign up on the Sky Sports website and it is set to cost from £44/month. Those who do not have Sky can also use NowTV which offer daily passes for £11.98/day and gives you access to five Sky Sports channels for 24 hours.

Team news

The two sides have met 132 times in their history across all competitions since 1894 with Newcastle winning on 56 occasions and Leicester winning 49 times. Their last meeting was a 3-0 Magpies win in the Premier League just a few weeks ago on Boxing Day.

There are set to be a few alterations for both teams heading into this fixture. Newcastle are set to give the gloves back to Nick Pope, replacing Martin Dubravka. Jonjo Shelvey is set to miss out on match time until at least February after succumbing to a calf injury meaning Howe could well call up Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes.

Allan Saint-Maximin is also likely to miss the upcoming fixture due to an illness, so Jacob Murphy and Matt Ritchie will be the likely replcements s for the wing, supporting striker Chris Wood.