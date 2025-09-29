Manchester United bosses are ready to terminate manager Ruben Amorim’s contract, according to reports.

Since replacing Erik ten Hag late last year, Amorim has given himself the unfortunate title of having the worst record of any Man United manager in Premier League history.

After losing 3-1 to Brentford at the weekend, the Red Devils now sit 14th in the table - admittedly an improvement on finishing 15th last year, but still falling far short of expectations for such a big club.

Silverware has also gone amiss, with Man United’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last season compounding their misery. They’re already out of the Carabao Cup this year too, following an early exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town.

Pundits have pointed towards Amorim’s refusal to deviate from his 3-4-3 formation as his undoing, while some fans have pointed fingers at players like Benjamin Sesko and Altay Bayindir for letting their manager down with recent performances.

Reports suggest that Man United executives will wait until November 1 before sacking Amorim, but already a number of suitors have presented themselves. Names like Gareth Southgate and Jose Mourinho have been thrown around, but the bookies believe Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co will try and poach a manager from a rival Premier League club.

Shane Orton, spokesperson for SportsCasting, said: “Unai Emery has emerged as the frontrunner at 4/1, with his experience and proven track record clearly appealing to those making the decisions.

“Gareth Southgate, currently a free agent after his long spell in charge of England, is also firmly in the frame. He’s been out of club management for some time, but with Ineo known to be long-time admirers, his name remains a serious consideration.

“Names like Oliver Glasner, Xavi and Andoni Iraola are also being mentioned, suggesting the club is open to a range of managerial styles.

“With Amorim’s position under increasing pressure following a heavy defeat to Brentford, focus is already shifting to who might take the reins.”

Here are the full odds for the next Manchester United manager:

Unai Emery 4/1

Gareth Southgate 9/2

Oliver Glasner 6/1

Xavi 8/1

Andoni Iraola 8/1

Graham Potter 10/1

Antonio Conte 12/1

Marco Silva 14/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 14/1

Brendan Rodgers 16/1

Kieran McKenna 16/1

Mauricio Pochettino 16/1

Michael Carrick 16/1

Julian Nagelsmann 18/1

Edin Terzic 20/1

Fabian Hürzeler 20/1

Lee Carsley 22/1

Luis Enrique 25/1

Ruud van Nistelrooy 25/1

Erik ten Hag 33/1

Marco Rose 33/1

Regis Le Bris 33/1