North Macedonia v Wales: Who is the referee for tonight's World Cup qualifying match?
Craig Bellamy’s side travel to North Macedonia for this evening’s (March 25) World Cup qualifying match. Wales are unbeaten in their last seven matches, and beat Kazakhstan 3-1 in their most recent fixture.
This second qualifier against North Macedonia puts both teams at the top of group J against one another. It’s a crucial three-pointer, with international giants Belgium acting as a sleeping dog in the qualifying group.
Ahead of tonight’s game, here is the referee and what we know about him.
Who is the referee for North Macedonia v Wales?
Overseeing proceedings tonight is French referee Jerome Brisard. Typically found officiating in Ligue 1, he has been a FIFA referee since 2018. His first international game was in November 2018 between Israel and Guatemala.
In 2020, he also oversaw the Coupe de la Ligue final between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon.
Who are the assistant referees tonight?
Joining Brisard in this evening’s proceedings is an all-French team of assistant and VAR referees. The assistant referees are Erwan Finjean and Alexis Auger, with Romain Lissorgue as the fourth official.
On VAR duties tonight are Bastien Dechepy and Eric Wattellier.
