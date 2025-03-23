Scotland vs Greece: Who is the referee for second leg of Nations League Group A1 play-off?
Steve Clarke’s men return to Glasgow with a 1-0 advantage that was hard-won during the fixture’s first leg in Greece. Scott McTominay’s first-half penalty kicked gave the Scots their lead in Piraeus, but the team had to dig deep after an onslaught of Greek attack in the second half.
The tense match was a busy affair for the German referee and VAR teams. VAR cleared McTominay’s penalty, but a late challenge from Grant Hanley on Taxiarchis Fountas that was initially given as a penalty by referee Tobias Stieler was overturned by the VAR after it was deemed to have been committed just outside the box.
With a narrow lead in the fixture and hoping to retain their spot in Nations League Group A1, Scotland’s second leg against Greece on Sunday evening (March 23) will be sure to be another tense match for the Tartan Army. Here’s everything you need to know about the officiating team at the helm of the match.
Who is referee for Scotland vs Greece?
Italian referee Davide Massa will officiate the second leg at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Massa is a regular in the Italian Serie A but has also been given the nod in major tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and qualifiers for the World Cup and European Championships.
His recent high profile matches include the first leg of the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, and a top of the table Serie A clash between Atalanta and Inter Milan.
Who are the assistant referees and VARs for Scotland vs Greece?
Massa’s assistant referees on the pitch and VAR team will also come from Italy. The assistant referees have been named as Filippo Meli and Stefano Alassio. The fourth official has been named as Fabio Marcesa.
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be Daniele Chiffi with the Assistant VAR named as Valerio Marini.
