Scotland will be taking on Greece at Hampden Park this evening (March 23) after a tough test earlier in the week.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Clarke’s men return to Glasgow with a 1-0 advantage that was hard-won during the fixture’s first leg in Greece. Scott McTominay’s first-half penalty kicked gave the Scots their lead in Piraeus, but the team had to dig deep after an onslaught of Greek attack in the second half.

The tense match was a busy affair for the German referee and VAR teams. VAR cleared McTominay’s penalty, but a late challenge from Grant Hanley on Taxiarchis Fountas that was initially given as a penalty by referee Tobias Stieler was overturned by the VAR after it was deemed to have been committed just outside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a narrow lead in the fixture and hoping to retain their spot in Nations League Group A1, Scotland’s second leg against Greece on Sunday evening (March 23) will be sure to be another tense match for the Tartan Army. Here’s everything you need to know about the officiating team at the helm of the match.

Italian referee Davide Massa is set to officiate the second leg of the Nations League Group A1 play-off between Scotland and Greece at Hampden Park. | Getty Images

Who is referee for Scotland vs Greece?

Italian referee Davide Massa will officiate the second leg at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Massa is a regular in the Italian Serie A but has also been given the nod in major tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and qualifiers for the World Cup and European Championships.

His recent high profile matches include the first leg of the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, and a top of the table Serie A clash between Atalanta and Inter Milan.

Who are the assistant referees and VARs for Scotland vs Greece?

Massa’s assistant referees on the pitch and VAR team will also come from Italy. The assistant referees have been named as Filippo Meli and Stefano Alassio. The fourth official has been named as Fabio Marcesa.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be Daniele Chiffi with the Assistant VAR named as Valerio Marini.