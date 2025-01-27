Norwegian star 'visits' Arsenal for talks as Manchester City and Aston Villa also show interest
The name Sverre Nypan has been on the lips of many fans, with pundits hailing him as the “next Martin Odegaard”.
Nypan, 18, currently plays for Rosenborg BK in the Norwegian Eliteserien, pulling the strings as an attacking midfielder. Joining the club in 2022, he has scored 13 goals and bagged 11 assists in 60 appearances.
Having already represented his country and under-21 level, Nypan is tipped for stardom and a number of top clubs are already sniffing around him. According to the Daily Mail, he has been spending some time in London speaking to Arsenal about his future.
But football journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Gunners are not alone in wanting to secure his services.
Posting on X, he said: “Arsenal, City Group (Girona with future move to Manchester City) and Aston Villa have all presented their project to Sverre Nypan. [The] decision’s up to the player who’s taking his time to visit club and pick the best option.”
Should Nypan end up joining the Premier League’s elite, it’s likely he may be cast out on loan initially to get some more experience, before finding himself with a permanent place in the starting XI.
