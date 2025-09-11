Nottingham Forest are losing one of their players on loan - almost two weeks after the transfer window ended.

The Premier League transfer window concluded on Monday, September 1, with plenty of sides getting deadline day deals over the line.

Nottingham Forest had concluded their business early, having sold Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest and brought in 13 new players, including attacking midfielder James McAtee from Manchester City and winger Dan Ndoye from Bologna.

Earlier this week, the club also sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo after a public falling-out with owner Evangelos Marinakis, who brought in ex-Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou to replace him that same day.

Now, there is another imminent departure from the club, even though the transfer window in England has come to an end.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given his “here we go” seal of approval for Jota Silva to join Besiktas on loan for the season.

Posting on X, he said: “Jota Silva to Besiktas, here we go. Exclusive story confirmed and deal done with Nottingham Forest.

“Nottingham Forest to receive loan fee close to €3m plus buy option clause close to €17m that can turn into mandatory.

“Jota [is] flying tonight.”

Although the English transfer window ended at the start of the month, transfer windows in other countries are still open. This means that although Premier League clubs cannot bring in any new signings, players could leave to join teams abroad.

Jota, 26, joined Forest last year, and has since made 38 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and bagging three assists - as well as picking up six yellow cards.