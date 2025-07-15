Nottingham Forest’s hopes of signing a direct replacement for Anthony Elanga have gone up in flames.

The Sweden international moved to Newcastle United earlier in the transfer window for £55m, leaving Forest with a void to fill at right-wing.

At the time of Elanga’s departure, it was thought that PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko would be the ideal replacement. The 22-year-old had a stellar season for the Eredivisie side last season, scoring 12 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions.

His pace and technical ability made him the ideal replacement for Elanga, possessing many of the qualities the 23-year-old was known for.

However, this transfer has since evaporated, with Bakayoko snubbing the Premier League side in favour of a move elsewhere.

Posting on X, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said: “Johan Bakayoko is on his way to Leipzig as planned. The medical is expected to be completed on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Contract until 2030. €18m + €4m add-ons [£19m].

“There have also been hijack attempts in this case, but Bakayoko wants to join RB.”