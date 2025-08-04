AFP via Getty Images

A Spanish star is wanted by Newcastle United, reports in Spain suggest.

Oihan Sancet of Athletic Bilbao has long been coveted by English teams - in April Liverpool and in May Manchester United were said to be interested in him - and now Spanish outlet Fichajes says that Newcastle United have set their sights on him.

The midfielder could become one of the Magpies’ major signings, although his arrival may depend on whether Newcastle bank the £150m they think their star striker Alexander Isak is worth in the face of protracted interest from Liverpool.

Sancet has a strike rate of a goal almost every four games, operating as an attacking midfielder.

Fichajes says: “St James' Park values his ability to operate between the lines and create unbalance in the final third of the pitch, qualities that make him an attractive fit for the style of play they are looking to implement.”

It’s thought Newcastle would offer about €70m (£61m) for Sancet, even though his contract with Athletic Club has a €80m buyout clause.

Fichajes says: “They have no intention of facilitating his departure unless very favourable terms are presented. The club's firm commitment to its youth system and the importance the attacking midfielder has acquired in Ernesto Valverde's management mean his departure is not considered lightly.”