Paul Pogba is close to joining a new club, after being banned from football almost two years ago.

The French midfielder was banned in September 2023 after testing positive for DHEA, a banned testosterone drug. Having initially been banned for four years, this was reduced to just 18 months after an appeal.

Now, Pogba - who won the World Cup with France in 2018 - is eligible to play professional fooball once again, and has been negotiating with clubs to get himself back on the pitch.

It comes after his contract at Juventus was terminated by mutual consent.

According to reports, the 32-year-old has held discussions with AS Monaco as he considers his next move. It would mark Pogba’s return to French domestic football for the first time since leaving Le Havre’s academy in 2009.

Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 this season, securing a spot in the Champions League group stage for 2024–25.

On Tuesday, Pogba shared photos of himself training at a football and athletics facility alongside Roma striker Paulo Dybala and businessman Michael Boulos, son-in-law of Donald Trump.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about his ban, Pogba said: “We are all human, we all have feelings. When that happened, I realised what life is.

“Paul Pogba - the famous guy - is no more. People were avoiding me. I used to get invited to fashion weeks and events like that. Now they were like, ‘We can’t use Pogba’.

“My friends weren’t ringing like the way they were ringing before. When people hear doping it’s like they think you want to become the Incredible Hulk. That’s how people used to see me. And public opinion means they can say what they want.

“We went through hell. A time of darkness. But this is my second chance, I have to use it.”