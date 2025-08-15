Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has announced he has separated from his wife, Martina.

The couple had been together for 26 years, meeting as teenagers in 1999 and getting married in 2003.

Cech, 43, confirmed their separation with a post on Instagram - sharing a black and white photo of Martina kissing him on the cheek.

The ex-Chelsea and Arsenal goalie said: “Martina and myself are sad to announce that we are separating after 26 years together.

“We remain best friends and immensely proud of our two children.”

Both of their children are following in their father’s footsteps, making waves of their own in the footballing world.

Adela, 17, is a defender for the Czech Republic under-17s national team, and Damian, 16, recently signed his first professional contract with Fulham as a goalkeeper.

Adela was born in January 2008 while Cech was on club duty with Chelsea for a League Cup semi-final against Everton - a match he ultimately did not play in.

Cech retired from professional football in 2019, ending a career that included four Premier League titles and a Champions League win with Chelsea.