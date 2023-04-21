A record breaking 12 managerial sackings have taken place this year - but who has had the most different managers since 1992?

This season has surpassed the previous top flight record of 10 managerial sackings in a season and the pressure for clubs to gain and maintain success has arguably never been higher in the top-flight.

The likes of Chelsea and Southampton have produced the most sackings so far this season and both clubs have parted company with two permanent managers this season.

Hiring and firing managers is becoming increasingly common but which top-flight club has had the most different managers in their dugout during the Premier League era?

Here we take a look at the club’s who have changed managers the most since the inaugural Premier League season in 1992/1993.

Which top-flight club has had the most different managers in the Premier League era?

The Premier League was officially launched in 1992 with the slogan a whole new ball game.

Since the inaugural season of the Premier League there have only been six teams that have never played outside of the top-flight these are: Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, this list includes all 20 teams currently playing in the top-flight as of 2022/23 and factors in any managers which have been sacked or dismissed in the Football League after 1992.

It is worthwhile noting that we are not including any caretaker managers on this list, with some clubs handing over the job to temporary figures more often than not. However, interim bosses have been included and returning managers such as Frank Lampard and Roy Hodgson have been counted twice.

5. Chelsea - 21 managers

Frank Lampard has returned to manage Chelsea for a second time. (Getty Images)

Chelsea kick start this list in fifth place and there have been 21 different managers at Stamford Bridge during the last 31 years of top-flight action.

Former owner Roman Abramovich arrived on the scene in June 2003 and ushered in a period of sustained success for the West London club which saw them lift - two Champions League titles, five Premier League titles, four FA Cup’s, three League Cup and two Europa League titles.

Despite the club’s success during his tenure, Abrahamovic was notoriously gung-ho when it came to changing his managers and he was quick to act at the first sign of trouble. During his 19 year reign at Stamford Bridge only Jose Mourinho managed to remain in the dugout for more than two seasons.

Chelsea have continued to follow a similar trend under current owner Todd Boehly and the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter have already been sacked this season during the new regime.

4. Leeds United - 22 managers

Javi Gracia is fighting to keep his Leeds team in the top-flight. (Getty Images)

Leeds United made their first managerial sacking of the Premier League era in 1996 when they parted company with former title winning manager Howard Wilkinson.

Since then the Yorkshire club has been renowned for hiring and firing managers, particularly after their shock relegation from the Premier League in 2004.

The most turbulent period came under the ownership of Massimo Cellino who hired and fired a total of 10 managers between 2014 and 2018.

The Whites have had two different managers this season and former Watford boss Javi Gracia has been hired to replace Jesse Marsch as Leeds fight to survive in the Premier League.

3. Nottingham Forest - 23 managers

Frank Clark is the last Nottingham Forest to remain in the dugout for over three seasons. (Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest experienced a huge fall from grace after their relegation in 1998 and they, like Leeds United, endured a long wait to return to the top-flight with promotion finally coming at the end of last season.

The two-time European Cup winners have made a great deal of changes in the dugout over the last 31 years and they have not had a manager for more than three seasons since Frank Clark, who left the club in December 1996.

2. Southampton - 25 managers

Ruben Selles is the third permanent manager to take charge of Southampton. (Getty Images)

Southampton have had 25 managers in the dugout since 1992 and they are edging closer to top spot with three different managers taking charge this season including Ralph Hassehuttl, Nathan Jones and currently Ruben Selles.

The Saints were one of the inaugural members of the Premier League and they remained in the top-flight for 13 years before being relegated in 2005.

Southampton returned to the Premier League in 2012 but they have struggled to replicate the successes of managers such as Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman and they have flirted with relegation for the past five seasons.

1.Crystal Palace - 27 managers

Roy Hodgson has returned to Crystal Palace for a second stint as manager. (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace top the list for managerial changes and many of those changes took place during Simon Jordan’s time as owner with the TalkSport pundit hiring nine different managers in 10 years between 2000 and 2010.

The Eagles are renowned for bringing back former managers to steady the ship and Roy Hodgson is the latest to return to the hot seat for a second spell - following in the footsteps of Neil Warnock, Alan Smith and Steve Coppell, who remarkably took charge on four different occasions between 1984 and 2000.

Crystal Palace have had the most managers in the Premier League era. (Getty Images/ Graphic by Kim Mogg)

Notable mention

Watford - 30 managers

Chris Wilder is the 30th Watford manager since 1992. (Getty Images)

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season and they are currently competing in the second tier of English football.

The Hornets are renowned for hiring and firing managers, particularly under the ownership of the Pozzo family and 18 different managers have taken charge at Vicarage Road since their takeover in 2012.

Who has taken charge of the most different Premier League teams?

Sam Allardyce - 8 teams

Sam Allardyce has managed a record-breaking eight different teams in the top-flight. (Getty Images)

Sam Allardyce is viewed as a specialist in avoiding relegation and it is little surprise to see him at the top of the list for most clubs.

Big Sam’s first role in the Premier League came with Bolton Wanderers and he established the club as a top half side after their promotion in 2001, whilst helping the Trotters to a European finish.

Allardyce left Bolton for Newcastle United in 2007 and he has taken on a series of different jobs since then including Blackburn Rovers, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Brom.