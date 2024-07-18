But as clubs and players alike look to secure their future, who are the most lucrative Premier League stars - and how much would it cost for rivals to secure their services? Many of the top names on this list will come as no surprise, but there are a couple of players on this list that could raise some eyebrows.

What’s more, some other players didn’t make the cut; it was a surprise to this journalist to see that neither Mo Salah or Virgil Van Dijk feature anywhere near the top of the watchlist, and Liverpool fans aren’t likely to be impressed either.

Honourable mentions go to Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo, both of whom were right on the cusp of making this list. Here are the 13 most expensive Premier League players, according to Transfermarkt - and how much they are worth to their respective clubs.

1 . Erling Haaland - £151m One of the Premier League's most prolific stars, the Manchester City forward is the most expensive player on the market. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Share

2 . Phil Foden - £126m Despite struggling in the Euros, Phil Foden is the second most expensive player in the Premier League - and his versatility has made him a key part of Manchester City's success. | Michael Regan Photo: Michael Regan Share

3 . Bukayo Saka - £117m Arsenal's "Starboy" impressed for England at the Euros, and his reputation has made him an expensive investment for anyone looking to prise him from the Gunners. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Arsenal FC via Getty Images Share

4 . Rodri - £109m Euros winner and Manchester City midfield maestro Rodri recorded his best-ever individual Premier League campaign in the 2023/24 season. | Justin Setterfield Photo: Justin Setterfield Share