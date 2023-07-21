Premier League transfers heat up as Chelsea look to sign Brazil legend with Pochettino ready to rebuild squad

Pre-season friendlies are well underway with new arrivals already shining in their new kit. Arsenal’s latest signing Kai Havertz netted his first Gunners’ goal as Mikel Arteta’s squad beat MLS All-Stars 5-0 while Manchester United’s new star Mason Mount has struggled to impose himself in quite the same way.

There are still several weeks left with clubs from around the world looking to the Premier League in order to strengthen their squads with Harry Kane being one such name who has kept the gossip train filled with suggestions of a move to La Liga or the Bundesliga.

However, while we await the fate of England’s all-time leading goalscorer, here is all you need to know about the latest and biggest transfer stories from the EFL’s top-flight league...

Blues to lose star to London rivals

Fans will believe it’s 2022 again as the speculation over Chelsea striker Armando Broja returns once again. West Ham signed Gianluca Scamacca instead of Broja last summer but the Blues have signed strikers Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson as well as being linked with several others.

Armando Broja (L) for Chelsea in November 2022

The door is once again open for West Ham to bring in the Slough-born Albanian and it is believed Hammers’ boss wishes to completely overhaul his attack and rebuild it around Broja.

However, according to reports from The Express, Broja, who was absent from Chelsea’s US trip, is keen to stay at Stamford Bridge and earn a place in Pochettinos’ plans: “Armando Broja has been linked with West Ham since missing out on Chelsea’s pre-season tour,

“Express Sport understands the youngster is intent on staying at Chelsea and earning his place in Pochettino’s plans. Links between Broja and West Ham have been entirely dismissed at this stage while the players’ omission from the pre-season squad is solely down to the fact he is yet to fully recover from the devastating knee injury he suffered in December.”

Neymar sought by Premier League giants

Chelsea have had a long-term interest in Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly open to selling their forward with the Blues once again hoping to grab the Brazilian star.

However, one other Premier League side has also sparked interest in the 31-year-old. Manchester United are reportedly looking into competing with their London rivals and it remains to be seen whether Neymar confirms the long-awaited journey to the EFL or whether he joins the likes of N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema in the Saudi Pro League.

Neymar could join Lionel Messi in leaving PSG this summer transfer window

CBS Sports reported a senior delegation from Al-Hilal flew to the French capital intending to test the waters with Neymar and it is thought the package they would offer the Brazilian would be around £171 million a year.

The 31-year-old has revealed, however, he wishes to stay with PSG despite the rumour mill, and in an interview with the YouTube channel Que Papinho, Neymar said: “I hope to play this season at PSG, I have a contract with Paris.”