Premier League winner joins top Championship side after becoming a free agent

Norwich City have signed a Premier League winner as a free agent.

The Canaries have confirmed the signing of Jeffrey Schlupp, who left Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

Schlupp, 32, has signed a one-year deal and is the eighth senior addition under head coach Liam Manning.

Schlupp comes in to shore up the left side of defense, with Lucien Mahovo ruled out for the start of the season and Ben Chrisene only just returning from a long-term ankle injury. Kenny McLean had filled in at left-back last season but is now sidelined with an ankle issue of his own.

Wearing the number 27 shirt, Schlupp brings 280 Premier League appearances and serious versatility - able to slot in at left-back, midfield, or on the wing.

He finished last season on loan at Celtic, winning the Scottish Premiership and making 18 appearances under Brendan Rodgers.

“This is a fresh start and I’m excited,” Schlupp told the club site. “I’ve spoken with the head coach about the plans this season, and I’m ready to get started.”

A title-winner with Leicester City in 2016, Schlupp joins Norwich with a track record of top-level performance.

“Jeffrey’s experience speaks for itself,” said sporting director Ben Knapper. “He’s played at the highest level, and his versatility, quality, and character will be a huge asset - especially for our younger players.

“He adds competition across several positions, and we’re happy to have him.”

Norwich had also considered former West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell, but he opted to join Stoke City instead.