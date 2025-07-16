£100m Premier League star could be offloaded this summer - but still can't be sold

A loan move might be the only way for Manchester City to get rid of Jack Grealish this summer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League giants have made multiple new signings this summer, in a bid to catch up with Liverpool after Arne Slot’s side romped away to the title last season.

Despite winning the Premier League four times in a row, they fell apart over the past 12 months, finishing third and ending the year without a trophy. Rodri’s ACL injury exposed their vulnerabilities, forcing the board to fast-track a rebuild that began in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man City have spent around £110m on new signings this summer and are preparing for more departures.

Grealish is one of the big names expected to move on. Hampered by injuries, inconsistent form, and competition from younger players, he’s slipped down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order and no longer justifies his £100m price tag.

Even so, Premier League and European clubs still see value in him. Flashscore has reported that West Ham have made informal contact about Grealish, testing the waters for a potential deal.

But a permanent move isn’t on the table right now - sources close to Man City believe a loan is the most realistic solution.

West Ham aren’t alone in their pursuit, however.

Everton are also keen as they look to boost their squad ahead of their new stadium move, while Tottenham Hotspur remain the highest-profile English side showing genuine interest.