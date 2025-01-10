PSG striker 'snubs' Manchester United in favour of move to Juventus

One of Manchester United’s top transfer targets will not be joining the team at Old Trafford. | Manchester United via Getty Images

One of Manchester United’s top transfer targets appears to have turned his nose up at moving to Old Trafford.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Searching for a new striker to lead the front line, one of the players at the top of manager Ruben Amorim’s shopping list was PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The 26-year-old has been with the Ligue 1 outfit since September 2023, joining from Eintracht Frankfurt for £79m. Since then, he has scored 11 goals in 54 games, and was called upon more after Kylian Mbappe left for Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kolo Muani has been linked with a move to Manchester United ever since, but those dreams seem to be all but over.

Randal Kolo Muani will not join Manchester United this month. | Getty Images

According to a report from Tuttosport, Kolo Muani has agreed to a move to Serie A giants Juventus. He is no longer part of PSG manager Luis Enrique’s plans, and a move to the Allianz Stadium is all but signed and confirmed.

That being said, it isn’t all bad news for Man United here; Kolo Muani’s arrival at Juventus could make them more malleable when it comes to Dusan Vlahovic’s departure. The Red Devils have been trying to arrange a swap deal between Vlahovic and Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled for minutes at Old Trafford.

It comes as Man United also try to pie off exiled winger Marcus Rashford to another club, with the Serie A seeming to be the most likely destination.