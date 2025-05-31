Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will duke it out to win the Champions League tonight.

It’s a clash of genuine titans, with both teams playing free-flowing, attacking football all season long. While they might switch up their tactics for such a momentous occasion, there is still the prospect of an absolute goal-fest in Munich tonight.

Ahead of this evening’s game, UEFA has confirmed who the referee for the match is - here is everything we know about him.

Who is the referee for the Champions League final?

The referee for tonight’s game is Istvan Kovacs. The Romanian has racked up plenty of European experience over the past 12 months, having officiated last year’s Europa League final and two matches during the 2024 Euros.

A former footballer, who played in the Romanian third division for most of his career, he is the first referee in UEFA’s history to officiate all three European cup finals, having been the referee for the 2022 Conference League final too.

In an interview on UEFA’s website, the 40-year-old said: “It was a very happy call, and it's an overwhelming feeling after so many years of hard work, to be awarded the biggest club competition match in the world.

“At the start of every season, you dream of refereeing a final, the Champions League is the biggest thing you can achieve, and I am very pleased, not just for me, but for my colleagues as well.

“As referees, we travel a lot, but when I arrive home I try to spend all of my time with the family. I am lucky to be able to do this.”

Who are the assistant referees?

Joining Kovacs tonight are assistant referees Mihai Marica and Ferencz Tunyogi, who are both also Romanian, and Portuguese fourth official Joao Pedro Silva Pinheiro.

Dennis Johan Higler is leading VAR duties tonight, alongside assistant VAR Catalin Sorin Popa - as well as VAR reserves Bruno Miguel Alves Jesus and Paulus van Boekel.