Managerial giant Rafael Benitez is close to making his return to the dugout, according to reports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benitez has forged a reputation as one of the best managers in world football, spearheading the likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan to silverware while also finding success at Napoli.

The 65-year-old has also managed a plethora of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, Benitez left Spanish club Celta Vigo and has been out of work ever since. But according to reports, he is now ready to get back into the game.

Yesterday’s (October 18) 3-0 defeat to Chelsea was the literal final nail in the coffin for Postecoglou, who won the Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur last season - before also being sacked from that job.

Now, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is on the hunt for a new manager, with the bookies touting Sean Dyche and Marco Silva as favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, Benitez was considered for the Nottingham Forest job during the most recent international break. But the Spaniard is now on the verge of joining Greek side Panathinaikos, and advanced talks are now underway.

As for Forest, they are apparently turning their attention towards Celtic manager Brendan Rogers, who is out of contract at the end of the season.