Dominic Solanke is set to fall further down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur.

With the arrival of new manager Thomas Frank this season, the England international has found himself relegated to the bench, with Richarlison and new signing Mohammed Kudus starting upfront in the Premier League.

Now, Solanke’s benchwarming misery looks set to get even worse, with Spurs ready to sign another centre-forward before the transfer window closes.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Frank is ready to sign French striker Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain. The 26-year-old is struggling for first-team football in Ligue 1, with Ousmane Dembele typically starting upfront.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Randal Kolo Muani to Tottenham, here we go. Deal done for loan move until June 2026.

Paris Saint-Germain accept Spurs proposal as Kolo Muani wanted the move and out of the project.”

Tottenham will pay a loan fee to PSG of £4.3m but there is no buy clause included in the deal.

Kolo Muani spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, scoring 10 goals in 19 appearances in both the Serie A and Club World Cup.