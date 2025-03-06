A Rangers fan has died on the eve of their Europa League clash with Fenerbahce. | Getty Images

A Rangers fan has died the night before they could watch their team take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

The Scottish giants have travelled to Turkey for the first leg of their last-16 tie, having secured automatic qualification through the group stage. Fenerbahce, managed by Jose Mourinho, advanced through the playoffs after beating Anderlecht.

But ahead of tonight’s (March 6) game, the Scottish club has confirmed that one of their fans died on the eve of the match, following an incident in Turkey’s largest city.

A Rangers fan has died on the eve of their Europa League clash with Fenerbahce. | Getty Images

A statement from the club, posted on X, read: “We are devastated to have learned of the passing of one of our supporters in a road traffic accident overnight in Istanbul.

“The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. We are remaining in constant contact with both the Turkish and British authorities over this tragic incident.”

Commenting on the post, both Rangers and Fenerbahce fans have offered their condolences, with many Turkish fans adding that the city streets in Istanbul can be dangerous for pedestrians.

A statement from the Turkish club added: “We have learned with deep sorrow that a Rangers FC fan who came to Istanbul to support his team in the first match of the UEFA Europa League last 16 round, where Fenerbahce will host Scottish representative Rangers FC, passed away as a result of a traffic accident.

“We would like to express our condolences to the family of the deceased fan, the Rangers club and the community.”

A Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are aware of the death of a British man in Turkey and are in touch with the local authorities.”