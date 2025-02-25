'Inhumane rhetoric': Former Manchester United, Chelsea and Spurs boss faces racism case from Galatasaray
Mourinho is currently manager of Fenerbahce in Turkey. But this complaint comes from the Turkish league leaders Galatasaray.
As well as bringing law enforcement into the tow, Galatasaray said it would also complain to governing bodies Uefa and Fifa after Mourinho’s comments following Monday’s 0-0 draw between the top two sides.
Mourinho described the Galatasary bench “jumping like monkeys” after an early flashpoint and the match being better because it was not officiated by a Turkish referee.
A statement from Galatasary said former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham manager “has persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people” since taking over at Fenerbahce in June last year.
“Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric,” the statement said. “We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to Uefa and Fifa.”
Describing Mourinho’s conduct as “reprehensible”, it said rivals Fenerbahce professed “to uphold “exemplary moral values”.
The statement was posted on the club website under the headline: “Say no to racism.”
Earlier this season, Mourinho was handed a one-match ban and been fined almost £15,000 for his response to Fenerbahce’s 3-2 Super Lig victory at Trabzonspor. The Portuguese was charged with “unsportsmanlike behaviour towards opposing team fans” and “diminishing the value of Turkish football and… discrediting the impartiality of the referees and other match officials” during an outspoken post-match interview.
Fenerbahce are due to face Rangers in the last 16 of the Europa League. They sit second in the Super Lig, the Turkish league, six points behind Galatasary after last night’s draw. Mourinho took over Fenerbahce in July after being sacked by Roma in January last year, and he had been in Italy since the summer of 2021.
