Liverpool travel to Real Madrid for their away leg in the Champions League last 16. They are 5-2 down on Aggregate.

Liverpool will need to conjure up some magic if they are to fight back against the La Liga giants later today in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid came from 2-0 down to win 5-2 in the first leg at Anfield and are on course to reach yet another quarter-final in the Champions League.

The 14-time champions, however, then seemed to have exhausted their match-winning energy as they failed to prevail in three subsequent domestic matches, including a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final. Liverpool have endured a similar imbalance in results. Revelling from a 7-0 demolition of old foes Manchester United, the Reds then suffered a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur have since been able to steer further clear of competition in the race for fourth place in the Premier League table.

Liverpool are not unfamiliar to a European comeback, having come back from a 3-0 defeat to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in 2018/19 but doing so without the support of Anfield behind them could prove tricky.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs Liverpool...

When is Real Madrid vs Liverpool?

The UEFA Champions League last 16 will take place later today, Wednesday 15 March 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT. Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu will host the fixture with a near sell-out crowd expected in the 81,000 seater stadium.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool

The match will be available to watch on BT Sport which has all the Champions League action this year. Fans can subscribe to a monthly BT Sport pass for £29.99 month. Coverage of the fixtures will begin at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off and a highlights show will then be available to watch from 10.30pm.

Liverpool in training ahead of Champions League last 16

Head-to-head

The two giants of European football have played each other on ten occasions with the Spanish side winning in six of these matches. Liverpool have won three times and their most recent win came in the round of 16 in 2009. These two sides also met in the 2022 final where Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League trophy after winning 1-0.

Across all formats, Real Madrid have lost just one of their last six fixtures, drawing two and winning three while Liverpool have lost two, won three and drawn one.

Team news

After missing out against Espanyol as a precaution due to an ankle concern, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema is expected to lead the line after re-joining his teammates for full training. Ancelotti will also look forward to the return of Ferland Mendy who has been out of action since the end of January. His manager may avoid using him until later on in the match but David Alaba is the only one likely to miss out on the entire match after coming off with a thigh concern in the first leg at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will still have to contend with the absences of Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Calvin Ramsey. Diaz may well return to training this week but will not be in contention for a place until after the international break. Klopp will, however, be able to factor in Joe Gomez who has recovered from the muscle problem he sustained in the first leg.

