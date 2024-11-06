Liverpool beat Brighton 2-1 at the weekend to go top of the Premier League.

A Saudi Pro League side is keen on signing a Liverpool legend to go toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi in the Club World Cup next summer.

Liverpool went to the top of the Premier League last weekend, with a 2-1 win against Brighton where Mohamed Salah bagged one of the goals. The Egyptian has been at Anfield since 2017, and is always one of the first names on Arne Slot’s teamsheet.

But with Salah’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, fans fear that the winger will soon be moving elsewhere. Now, TalkSport has reported that Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal is in the lead for the 32-year-old’s signature.

In September 2023, Liverpool fended off an eye-watering £150m bid from Al Ittihad, but could lose the winger for nothing next summer.

Mohamed Salah scored in Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Brighton at the weekend. | Getty Images

Speaking on the radio station, Saudi football correspondent Ben Jacobs said: “2025 is the target. Al Hilal is the club. The Saudi football federation will be taking FIFA up on this so-called exceptional window ahead of the Club World Cup.

“So they could in theory try and sign Salah between June 1-10, which means they're looking at him for not just the Saudi Pro League but for the Club World Cup.

“All signs are Saudi are going to come back in and if Salah is a free agent then naturally he can get a bigger sign-on fee. Salah to Saudi remains on the cards and Al Hilal is the most likely destination with the Club World Cup in mind.”

However, it’s unlikely that Salah will link up with Brazilian icon Neymar Jr at the Saudi side, with the latter promising his former club Santos that he will go back to them in 2025. The likes of defenders Joao Cancelo and Renan Lodi, as well as ex-Fulham striker Alexsandar Mitrovic, are also still at the Saudi club.

Manchester United defender decides his future

Having joined Manchester United for £80m in 2019, Harry Maguire’s time at Old Trafford has certainly been a rollercoaster ride. He lost the captain’s armband under former manager Erik ten Hag and has found himself on the fringes of the squad - with his best performances in the past few years instead coming in an England shirt.

The 31-year-old’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, and it had been thought that he would be leaving Manchester United with his tail between his legs. With new manager Ruben Amorim coming in next week, Maguire has made his mind up about his future, claims TBR Football.

Harry Maguire and Christian Eriksen are both out of contract next summer. | Manchester United via Getty Images

With Amorim favouring a 3-4-3 formation, Maguire believes his arrival marks a fresh start where he can fight for a place in the starting XI. In this formation, the England international believes he can suit the Portuguese manager’s style of play, with his penchant for driving forward with the ball from the back line.

Maguire’s contract does have a one-year extension option, and he will be hoping the club takes him up on this.