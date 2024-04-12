Abderrazak Hamdallah was whipped by a supporter shortly after his side's cup final loss to Al-Hilal.

An Al-Ittihad player was seemingly whipped by an angry spectator in shocking scenes after the Saudi Super Cup final on Thursday night.

Former Champions League winners Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante both started for Al-Ittihad but were helpless to prevent the Saudi Pro League side from slumping to a 4-1 defeat by Al-Hilal.

The disturbing altercation between the player and the fan occurred during the award ceremony. Video footage shared on social media showed Hamdallah reacting to the provocation of an individual wearing a thawb who was in the stands close to the pitch.

The 33-year-old Morocco international, who scored his side’s only goal of the game but also missed a penalty, shouted at the spectator before throwing water at him. The man retaliated quickly by reaching over the railing and striking Hamdallah with a whip.

The centre forward had to be restrained as did some of his Al-Ittihad teammates and staff that tried to climb into the stands. The supporter was escorted out of the stadium by security personnel.