Saudi football fan whips Al-Ittihad star Abderrazak Hamdallah after Super Cup final defeat
An Al-Ittihad player was seemingly whipped by an angry spectator in shocking scenes after the Saudi Super Cup final on Thursday night.
Former Champions League winners Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante both started for Al-Ittihad but were helpless to prevent the Saudi Pro League side from slumping to a 4-1 defeat by Al-Hilal.
The disturbing altercation between the player and the fan occurred during the award ceremony. Video footage shared on social media showed Hamdallah reacting to the provocation of an individual wearing a thawb who was in the stands close to the pitch.
The 33-year-old Morocco international, who scored his side’s only goal of the game but also missed a penalty, shouted at the spectator before throwing water at him. The man retaliated quickly by reaching over the railing and striking Hamdallah with a whip.
The centre forward had to be restrained as did some of his Al-Ittihad teammates and staff that tried to climb into the stands. The supporter was escorted out of the stadium by security personnel.
Forward Malcom scored twice as Al-Hilal eased to a victory to clinch the trophy in Abu Dhabi, with Jorge Jesus' team also top of the league in their bid to win the quadruple.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.