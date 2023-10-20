Sheffield United are hoping to climb off the bottom of the table as they play host to Manchester United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blades are still searching for their first win in the Premier League since their automatic promotion last term and they currently find themselves bottom of the table and three points adrift of safety. Pressure is mounting on the South Yorkshire side to improve performances and results - particularly after a humiliating 8-0 home defeat to Newcastle last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils have also endured an underwhelming start to the season and the uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership future has quickly made its way onto the pitch with the club losing a total of six of their opening 11 games in all competitions.

Both managers are in desperate need for a victory as they hope to rejuvenate their hopes of success this season. But who is the referee and VAR official for the game? Here’s all you need to know.

Who is the referee for Sheffield United vs Manchester United?

Michael Oliver will take charge of refereeing duties for the game between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane. Oliver is one of the league’s most prominent referees and he to has been on international duty recently as he took charge of Denmark’s game with Kazakhstan.

He was also the man in the middle for a crucial title clash between Manchester City and Arsenal when he dished out five yellow cards, which is just higher than his average of 4.5 a game.

Who is on VAR duties for Sheffield United vs Manchester United?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Oliver will be assisted on the lines by Lee Betts and Dan Cook, while Andy Davies will be the game’s fourth official. The upcoming clash marks Cook’s return to football for the first time since the controversial Liverpool vs Tottenham game when Luis Diaz’s goal was incorrectly ruled out as offside.

John Brooks will take charge of VAR duties for the game. He too hit the headlines last season during a game between Brighton and Crystal Palace when the Seagulls were incorrectly denied a goal for Pervis Estupinian after drawing the lines in the wrong place. He will be assisted by Akil Howson, who is new to the Premier League this season.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Sheffield United’s clash with Manchester United comes at the end of an action packed weekend day of football which also features the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton and an all-London affair between Chelsea and Arsenal.