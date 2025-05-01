Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shola Ameobi remains a cult hero among Newcastle United fans - and even won silverware for the city this week.

The former striker took part in the FA Cup-themed “Emirates 5’s” event on Wednesday night, representing Newcastle and scoring a superb goal. Teams were made up of a mix of influencers, non-league players who had competed in the FA Cup, and individuals recognised for their positive impact in local communities.

Ameobi, 43, rolled back the years in the semi-final against Birmingham, pulling off a clever backheel into the boards before linking up with a teammate and slotting the ball past the keeper. The goal was described in commentary as the “goal of the day”.

Newcastle went on to win the tournament, beating Manchester in the final. Also featuring in the Magpies side was Michael Ndiweni, who left St James’ Park in 2024 and has since played in the Baller League.

Though not without controversy following comments made during the Mike Ashley era - which some fans felt were overly supportive of the former owner - Ameobi’s on-pitch contributions, particularly in derbies, have cemented his place in club folklore. He scored seven goals in nine starts against Sunderland, earning him the nickname “The Mackem Slayer”.

Since retiring in 2018, Ameobi has returned to his boyhood club in a behind-the-scenes role as Newcastle’s loan coordinator.

The Nigerian striker played more than 300 goals for Newcastle United from 2000 to 2014, scoring 53 goals in the process. Rarely breaking into the starting XI, he instead has the fifth most substitute appearances in Premier League history - often being called upon to try and grab a late goal.

Having represented England at under-21 level, he was called up to the Nigerian national team in 2012, playing 10 games for his country.