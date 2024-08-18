Southampton in 'talks' with target amid Wolves and Liverpool transfer updates

Southampton manager Russell Martin | Getty Images

The latest Premier League transfer headlines for Sunday, August 18th

Premier League clubs have until the end of the month to bring in more players. The transfer window shuts on Friday 30th August.

Manchester City won the title again last season and finished in the top four along with Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the top flight...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool defender latest

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is exploring a potential exit from Anfield this summer amid previous links to Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Fulham and Chelsea, as per The Times. He was left out of the Reds’ trip to Ipswich Town this weekend by new boss Arne Slot.

Gomez, who is 27-years-old, rose up through the ranks at Charlton Athletic and broke into their first-team as a youngster. He left for Merseyside in 2015 and has made 224 appearances in all competitions and has never scored.

Wolves want winger

Wolves are interested in a move for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, according to Spanish news outlet Sport. Fenerbahce, Sevilla and Marseille are also being linked with the La Liga man.

The 21-year-old spent the last campaign on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion and played 27 games altogether, finding the net on four occasions. He could be seen by Gary O’Neil’s side as someone to bolster their attacking department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton in midfielder talks

Southampton are in ‘talks’ with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Mateus Fernandes over a potential transfer to England, the Daily Mail report. The Saints were promoted from the Championship last term after beating Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley.

They were beaten 1-0 away at Newcastle United in their first game of the new campaign. Speaking after the game, their boss Russell Martin said: "I think we deserve something out of it. I think even in 11 vs 11 I was really proud of the performance of the players. They were great, I was really proud of the guys' intensity and courage. We watched so many games of Newcastle against teams who try to build up and play.

"They just got steamrolled really by an aggressive, athletic and powerful team - and today I thought we caused them a lot of problems. We get punished for, and the biggest mistake is not an individual one, it's for five minutes mentally when the opposition gets a man sent off. You take a breath, drop your energy level a bit thinking it might become a bit easier, but it's not easy - and we got punished for that."

He added: "It's not like Newcastle changed anything. They're in the same position they were before but we changed our level of intensity. We got punished for it but we still created enough chances to win the game after that. Their goalkeeper makes two really good saves, they defend with their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It'll be brilliant for our group. That first half an hour in particular will be fantastic. We have a lot of guys playing their first game in the Premier League. I think they will grow from this, they will improve from this and we will all take a lot of belief from today, I think."