Considered Daniel Levy’s right-hand woman, Donna-Marie Cullen steps down from the Tottenham Hotspur board.

Donna-Marie Cullen has stepped down from the Tottenham Hotspur board and is to leave the club. In a statement, Donna-Marie Cullen said: “This has been a hard decision to make. The club has been my life for the past three decades. I have had the privilege of working with Daniel, whose vision and energy has driven the club forward, and so many talented and wonderful colleagues.

“It has been quite some journey, starting at White Hart lane, with a brief stay at Wembley and finally our new home-amazing memories home and away. Ending this season with the Europa League trophy was a dream come true. The time is now right for me to gather more time for myself and my family, whom I thank for all their support over the years. I shall spend the coming months ensuring there is a smooth handover with my staff. Thank you all. I wish everyone at the club all the success in the world.”

Daniel Levy shared a statement where he said: “Donna has made an immense contribution to the Club, over an extensive period. Her diverse responsibilities grew significantly and replacing her roles with a single individual will be impossible.

'While many may associate her primarily with marketing and communications, Donna's impact extends far beyond those areas. Notably, her leadership and political acumen at planning committees, was instrumental in the Club being able to build one of the finest stadiums and training centres in the world.

“She deserves recognition for the contribution she played in the formation of the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation, which has positively impacted countless individuals in our communities, and in establishing the London Academy of Excellence, providing children with exceptional educational opportunities.

“Donna has pushed the conscience of the Club to be at the forefront of environmental and diversity initiatives. She also played a crucial role in supporting the amateur part-time Spurs Ladies, enabling the development of our professional women's team.

“Her daily input will be greatly missed, however she fully deserves to take time for herself, and I know that we shall be able to call upon her advice when needed. We wish her well for the future.”

Who is Donna-Marie Cullen?

According to Tottenham Hotspur’s website, Donna-Marie Cullen was previously with Lord Bell’s group of companies, Chime plc and worked for over 30 years in management consultancy and corporate affairs. She joined the Board of Tottenham Hotspur in 2006 and before that, she advised the club over a period of 14 years. Considered Daniel Levy’s right-hand woman, she graduated with a double Masters in Politics and English from the University of Cape Town in 1984.

Who is Vinal Venkatesham?

After leaving Arsenal last summer, Tottenham Hotspur appointed Vinai Venkatesham as CEO in April this year. He is set to start work this month. As for the future of Ange Postecoglou, he is currently on holiday, and there are rumours that Brentford's Thomas Frank could replace him.