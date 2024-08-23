Spurs suffer huge injury blow - but opponents Everton are struggling to fill bench

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on Monday Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images | Getty Images

Ahead of this weekend’s fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, both sides have been plagued by injury and availability problems - here’s what the managers had to say.

Tottenham’s flagship signing is already injured

Spurs fans received some bad news from their manager Ange Postecoglou as he confirmed that one key player is ruled out for this weekend’s clash with Everton.

Dominic Solanke - who featured in every single one of Bournemouth’s Premier League games last season - has injured his ankle after a single game of his Spurs career. Postecoglou said: “Dom picked up a knock in the last game. It’s an ankle injury, not serious. He got through the game but it flared up the day after so he will miss tomorrow.”

It’s not an ideal start for a striker they signed in a £65m deal this summer - he was outshone by goalscorer Jamie Vardy in their opener at the King Power Stadium and now misses his first chance to step out at Spurs’ home ground. Fans were already concerned that the striker might be a doubt for the fixture and their worst fears were proved correct.

Rodrigo Bentancur will miss out due to concussion protocols after a head injury suffered at Leicester, but the positive news is that Pedro Porro will be available. After scoring Spurs’ only goal of Monday’s match, he was forced off in the second half. However, Postecoglou confirmed he’s ready for selection once again as Tottenham start their home campaign.

Yves Bissouma is also back in contention after serving a one match suspension after a video on social media appeared to show him inhaling laughing gas.

Dyche’s defensive nightmare: Everton struggle for numbers

Postecoglou will get little sympathy from Sean Dyche, though, who claims he only has 14 “recognised” first-teamers to call on. The defence is a particular problem - Ashley Young’s suspension for a red card in their season opener rules him out, while Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson are sidelined through injury, leaving Everton without a recognised right back. James Tarkowski is also a doubt.

“We’ve lost a few bodies in pre-season, which has been unfortunate, they’re searching for true fitness and we’ve got to get them fit and we’ve lost more who might not be available for this weekend.”

On the right back situation specifically, Dyche added: “We haven't got much of a situation to correct it with financially so we've just got to work with the players and hope they get back to being fully fit and staying fully fit."

The Everton boss could call on the younger players in the club’s ranks, but was cautious about doing so. “You can detract from a player’s start point if you put them in when it's too early and they're not ready. The game is more unforgiving now. Thirty years ago you put young players in and everyone accepted it, now you put them in and it's, 'Why did you put them in if they're not ready?' So that's the challenge and it's finding that balance. “

This selection crisis comes as Everton are linked to Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier, who reportedly wants a move away from the Magpies. Dyche has worked with the England defender before at Burnley, but wouldn’t be drawn: "He is just one of many players names touted."

He admitted further incomings are unlikely, but also said he couldn’t rule out losing more players, including striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“Any offer of a certain level would have to be still looked at by the club. “We are in a better position because of player trading and how much we have lowered the wages but it is not solved. Therefore there would still be a moment where the big people at the club get a phone call and then it is down to them.”

Everton face Spurs at 3pm on Saturday.