Sunderland snubbed by £17.5m winger as negotiations for Frenchman collapse

Sunderland have pulled out of an agreed deal for what would have been their seventh signing of the summer.

The Black Cats have pulled out of their £17.5m move for Sassuolo forward Armand Lauriente after failing to agree personal terms.

The deal was nearly done, and the medical was even completed, with Lauriente already with the squad in Portugal for pre-season.

But late-stage contract disagreements killed the arrangement in its tracks.

The 26-year-old is now back in Italy. Whether he stays at Sassuolo or moves elsewhere remains to be seen.

West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest before, but whether either club will make a move for the Frenchman remains to be seen.

Lauriente was key in Sassuolo’s promotion back to the Italian top-flight last season, scoring 18 goals and adding six assists in 33 Serie B games. Any club looking to sign him now also knows the asking price.